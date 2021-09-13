Head of Climate and Sustainability Solutions, NAB – Melbourne

About the Role

As a Head of Climate and Sustainability Solutions, you will lead a team of Sustainability professionals driving our commercial responses to society’s biggest challenges, delivering on the long-term pillar of NAB’s Group Strategy, through supporting business-facing units to conceive, develop, monitor and build capability to deliver, prioritised sustainability related customer value propositions underpinned by shared value principles. You will also ensure NAB meets our obligations under the Collective Commitment to Climate Action.

What you’ll be doing

Your key accountabilities will include but not be limited to:

The coordination of NAB’s Sustainability Action plan and for ensuring execution of delivery across the organisation, including but not limited to NAB’s actions under the Collective Commitment to Climate Action

Provision of climate and sustainability subject matter expertise and strategic advice to customer facing divisions on how NAB can best support customers in taking climate action and other prioritised commercial responses, including support on building banker capability.

Provision of strategic guidance on NAB’s own sustainability and climate performance including the development of key targets and prioritised areas of focus

Leading a small team of subject matter experts in their roles as enablers across the organisation

What you’ll bring

To succeed in this role, you will bring professional experience working in a similar role coupled with unwavering drive and motivation to succeed in a fast paced, and at times ambiguous and complex environment and have:

Tertiary qualification with a degree in Business, Environmental Science or related field

Extensive experience in relevant roles with the majority being in sustainability/ESG strategy related

Expertise in developing customer value propositions in large organisations,

Substantial experience in leading large complex multi-year programs with multiple stakeholders

Business acumen with a particular focus on designing and delivering shared value opportunities across multiple sectors, ideally in the financial sector

Strategic thinking with strong stakeholder engagement, influence and partnerships expertise including across government, civil society and business

Complex systems thinking and comfort in driving through change processes in a context of uncertainty

Experience in climate strategy development and implementation across multiple sectors will be highly regarded, particularly with respect to decarbonisation pathways

What we can offer

From education and volunteer leave to learning benefits and banking discounts, we offer access to a wide range of employee benefits. You can learn more about these at http://www.nab.com.au/about-us/careers/working-at-nab/benefits

We embrace diversity of thought, style and working arrangement to ensure our workforce is representative of the community that we service.

Have a chat to us about how our support of workplace flexibility can work for you.

NAB, invested in you

At NAB, we believe success comes from our people. We’re committed to supporting your talent and skills through your career, as you help us build a culture that affects change for our customers – and for the community too.

To be eligible to apply, you must have Australian or New Zealand citizenship or permanent residency status.

Please note candidate screening and interviews may be conducted prior to the closing date of the job advert.

