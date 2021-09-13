Banking Lawyer (Asia Focus), ClientEarth – Berlin/Brussels/London

Salary: From £41,620 (pa London), €3 517 (pm – Brussels), €47 860 (pa Berlin)

Location: Berlin, Brussels, London

Contract Type: Indefinite

Hours: Full Time

Closing Date: 27 September 2021

First Interview Dates: Week commencing 11th October 2021

About the role

The financial sector faces significant risks from climate change and also plays a central role in steering financial flows and engaging with companies, clients and customers to accelerate the transition to net-zero emissions. We are looking for a Banking Lawyer with a strong banking or financial services law, policy, regulatory or litigation background to join our team. In this role, you will be helping us to use the law to drive integration of climate change risks and opportunities into financial sector decision-making, with a particular focus on Asia, alongside our work in the UK and Europe.

ClientEarth is an international environmental legal organisation with a unique approach – a team of lawyers and policy experts using the power of the law to protect people and planet. We work to provide practical solutions to the world’s most pressing environmental challenges.

Our Climate Programme uses law, backed by science and economics, to accelerate the transition to a net zero economy and limit the worst impacts of climate change. You will be part of a vibrant and expanding global team seeking to align law, policy, investment and business strategy with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Meet your Manager

In this role, you will be managed by Jamie Sawyer, who is based in London. Jamie is a lawyer in our Climate Programme and leads ClientEarth’s banking workstream. Jamie joined ClientEarth in early 2020 from the financial litigation practice of London law firm, Simmons & Simmons, where she focused on banking disputes and regulatory investigations. She has a Masters in Environmental Science and Law and has volunteered with environmental law and advocacy groups in the UK and North America prior to joining ClientEarth.

Main Duties

Identifying opportunities and developing strategies for using banking and financial law, policy and regulation in engagement, advocacy and legal interventions to catalyse shifts in financial flows to climate change mitigation and adaptation

Researching and analysing banking and financial law, policy and regulation

Engaging the financial sector and financial and prudential regulators on climate governance, disclosure and financed emission reduction strategies

Legal capacity building on banking and financial law, policy and regulation

Preparing high-quality responses to consultations

Working closely with ClientEarth’s Communications team to produce content for a wide variety of audiences

See the job description (below) for a full list of duties for this role.

Role requirements

Law degree or equivalent legal professional qualification

Experience as a qualified lawyer providing legal support and advice to clients

Specific experience advising on banking or finance law, banking regulation and / or the role of central banks in a contentious or non-contentious role in private practice, government or in-house

Knowledge of formal and informal relationships, working practices etc. regarding financial institutions, markets and transactions

Strong interest in the intersection of climate change and banking and finance

Fluent (CEFR level C2) in English

Fluent (CEFR level C2) in at least one Asian language (desirable)

Excellent creative, critical and lateral thinking and a practical, outcome-focused and innovative approach to the law

See the job description (below) for a full list of requirements for this role.

How to Apply: Click Here