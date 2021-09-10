Asia Pacific > AU Market: ACCUs surge to record highs as demand persists

AU Market: ACCUs surge to record highs as demand persists

Published 08:17 on September 10, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:03 on September 10, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia  /  No Comments

Australian carbon credits rose to all-time highs in a flurry of trades on Friday afternoon, as steady demand from Safeguard Mechanism entities and voluntary buyers soaked up supply.

Australian carbon credits rose to all-time highs in a flurry of trades on Friday afternoon, as steady demand from Safeguard Mechanism entities and voluntary buyers soaked up supply.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software