Carbon Offset Procurement Specialist, Abatable – London

Abatable helps companies offset their carbon emissions by building portfolios of pre-vetted high quality credits which we source, evaluate and finance.

Abatable recommends companies offsetting portfolio bundles based on their budget, impact, and location preferences, with a focus on backing innovative carbon removal projects alongside more cost-effective nature-based offsetting solutions.

We founded Abatable in July 2021 and we are backed by experienced investors such as Global Founders Capital, Blue Bear Capital and Y Combinator (S21).

Your mission at Abatable

You will be responsible for sourcing, screening, planning and managing GHG removal and reduction offsetting projects in close collaboration with Abatable’s co-founders to ensure effective delivery of projects to the corporates we work with.

You will be tasked to develop an understanding of the different carbon project developers in the space with a focus on players able to deliver projects across nature-based solutions, soil carbon, biochar, carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) and with an understanding of community-based methodologies and initiatives

You will be responsible to review materials provided by the project developers and compile project evaluation forms for the assessment of those projects, to be reviewed by an internal committee and an advisory network of technical experts

You will be available to travel to visit some of the project on the ground and report on progress around GHG reduction and removal initiatives, including impact achieved on community-based programs

You will be responsible to manage information and materials in the company’s internal database and review information on official registries

You will help create diversified portfolios of carbon offsets and support the team in purchasing, developing and managing GHG emissions reduction and removal projects

You will support the team with high quality reports and with questions about projects and regulatory frameworks

You will attend relevant gatherings and conferences and expanding the existing project partner network

You will engage in proactive networking with relevant organisations including potential project owners, technology providers, industry associations, multilaterals, government agencies and others

Who we’re looking for

We don’t believe in defining strict requirements for any role. In fact, we are quite open-minded about the type of candidates we want to meet. However, we are an early-stage company so it’s important that we tell you more about the expectations we have for this role so that you can understand whether you’d feel fulfilled and energised to come work every day:

A minimum of 3-5 years work experience in investing with a focus on climate change, preferably with experience in carbon markets project evaluation and management

University degree in a relevant field (e.g. Environmental Science, Sustainability) or a broader field with evidence of an interest in environmental or sustainability issues is preferred

Good understanding of GHG emission reductions and removal standards, projects and methodologies, in particular VCS, CAR, Gold Standard

Technical knowledge of different types of offsetting types (e.g. soil carbon, biochar, blue carbon, other carbon capture and storage technologies) is considered an advantage

Strong project management and organisational skills

Ability to analyse and structure complex problems, and formulate solutions

Excellent verbal and written communication skills

Enthusiastic in approaching potential new clients and project partners, generating new business opportunities, closing deals and meeting customer needs

Excellent communication skills in English. Knowledge of Spanish and/or French is considered an advantage

Proficiency in Excel, Google Sheets, and PowerPoint

How to apply

Please email your CV to maria@abatable.com, along with anything else you think might help your application. We are an early-stage company in a market which is growing and would like to learn from you and what interests you about the possibility of working with us.