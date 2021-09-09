Portfolio & Partnerships Manager, Nature-Based Solutions Business Unit, EcoAct – Paris

EcoAct, an Atos Company, is an international consultancy and project developer, helping businesses and organizations to meet the demands of the Paris Agreement. As a trusted advisor and partner to our clients, we simplify the challenges associated with sustainability, remove complexity, empower individuals and teams, and deploy bespoke solutions integrated into entire value chains. We exist to embed climate action as a global driver of commercial performance; delivering economic, social and environmental value. EcoAct has recently become part of Atos, a global leader in digital transformation.

As an Atos company, we want our employees to feel valued, appreciated, and free to be who they are at work.

Our employee lifecycle processes are designed to prevent discrimination against our people regardless of gender identity or expression, sexual orientation, religion, ethnicity, age, neurodiversity, disability status, citizenship, or any other aspect which makes them unique.

Across the globe, we have created a variety of programs to embed our Atos culture of inclusivity and work hard to ensure that all of our employees have an equal opportunity to contribute and feel that they are exactly where they belong.

What is the Portfolio & Partnerships Manager’s objective?

Carbon offset, carbon neutrality and net zero initiatives are gaining momentum in all our geographical areas. The voluntary market is growing rapidly as well as the demand for voluntary offsetting. On the compliance side, regional and sectorial regulations are escalating as well. Project development demand is growing, with increased interest in carbon sequestration and removals.

As a fast-growing organization, we are currently looking for a Portfolio and Partnerships Manager within the Nature Based Solutions Business Unit. This role will focus on sourcing high quality carbon offsets and identifying new project development opportunities, in addition to the management and execution of the various responsibilities as described below.

If you have a desire to become an actor for change and experience a dynamic and motivating working environment, then this position is for you.

The P&P NBS Manager is in charge of enriching the Carbon Offset portfolio of EcoAct with Best-In-Class projects and qualitative environmental assets. The key responsibilities include the following:

Contribute to the development of EcoAct’s innovative global carbon offset portfolio of projects. These projects will be sourced with partners worldwide.

Under the supervision of the Head of Portfolio and Partnerships, develop new and reinforce long-term strategic partnerships.

Engage historical partners and new projects developers to discuss availability, quality level and price of environmental projects and assets to enrich EcoAct’s Portfolio.

When necessary, travel abroad to visit and perform due diligence on newly identified projects

Report directly to the Head of Portfolio and Partnerships for the Nature-Based Solutions Business-Unit on progress on discussions with partners and projects developers.

Assist business development teams during the sales process when necessary, especially on marketing and communication materials or commercial offers preparation.

Contribute to the development and reinforcing of the global NBS’ Portfolio & Partnerships Strategy.

Identify and know the characteristics of the stakeholders evolving in EcoAct’s ecosystem.

Manage closely relationship with project holders and develop a network of suppliers.

Manage the negotiation and purchase of carbon offsets from project holders.

Regularly perform and coordinate due diligence assessments both with desk research and on site, followed by regular updates.

Collection, centralization and storage of project information, prices ranges, vintages, contacts, contracts (MoU, Term Sheets, Cooperation agreements, VERPAs, etc).

Actively support sales and business development to close deals with customers (contribute to tenders, offers, customer visits and presentations, customized solution…)

Develop communication and marketing material to be used by staff and clients.

Required competencies for the position

Academic background: Master’s degree from a Business School or University, Specialization on sustainable development or climate policy is a plus

Good interpersonal skills

Strong negotiation skills

Rigorous and organized

Good verbal and written communication skills

Adaptability and flexibility

Curious (exploring new high impact opportunities through all nature-based solutions)

Collaborative, Expert, Future focused, Engaged

Team spirit

Experience

3 to 5-years’ professional experience in sustainability and climate change.

A first experience around carbon offset is a plus

Good skills in managing databases

Fluent in French and in English; speaking Spanish is a plus

Location and Reporting

Position is based in Paris within EcoAct France Office

Reporting to the Head of Portfolio and Partnerships – NBS Business Unit

Send your application to lina.bijani@atos.net