Senior Strategy and Policy Officer, Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank – Beijing

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is a multilateral development bank whose mission is financing the Infrastructure for Tomorrow—infrastructure with sustainability at its core. We began operations in Beijing in January 2016 and have since grown to 103 approved members worldwide. We are capitalized up to USD100 billion and Triple-A-rated by the major international credit rating agencies. Working with partners, AIIB meets clients’ needs by unlocking new capital and investing in infrastructure that is green, technology-enabled and promotes regional connectivity.

AIIB’s Strategy, Policy and Budget (SPB) Department is responsible for: (i) developing and monitoring the implementation of the Bank’s strategic agenda; (ii) developing and overseeing compliance with the Bank’s operational policies and procedures for the Bank’s infrastructure investment operations (non-treasury), including environmental, social, procurement and financial management; (iii) developing and overseeing implementation of relevant policies and procedures related to the Bank’s special funds resources and monitoring the Special Operations; and (iv) developing and monitoring the Bank’s annual business plan to implement the Bank’s strategies and manage the Bank’s administrative budget to support the implementation of the annual business plan.

We are looking for a Senior Strategy and Policy Officer – Energy. The successful candidate will be responsible for advising on and supporting the implementation of AIIB’s Energy Sector Strategy, building AIIB’s knowledge and thought leadership on the sector, providing periodic analysis on sector trends and opportunities and promoting partnerships with key stakeholders and partners to generate investment opportunities.

Responsibilities:

Support the implementation and further updating of the Bank’s Energy Sector Strategy, and its alignment with the Bank’s mandate, Corporate Strategy, international commitments including the Paris Agreement and the Bank’s focus on green infrastructure.

Monitor market trends, as well as policies and technologies and their application to the sector, strengthen AIIB’s understanding of client needs, develop energy sector knowledge and country profiles to support investment operations.

Engage stakeholders for business development and identify priority areas for investment opportunities, in close coordination with the Investment Operations Departments.

Coordinate the development of relevant partnerships and engagement in international dialogues, and promote its external image and branding.

Identify and develop innovative solutions to fully maximize AIIB’s responsiveness, value add and brand recognition over time, giving due consideration to the range of financing options, including sovereign financing to direct equity at the project and sector levels, including capital market initiatives.

Support quality assurance from the energy sector perspective by assisting in the screening and review of project proposals.

Support the annual business planning and regular updates.

Responsibilities may be refined according to work needs and the officer’s skillset, as the Bank grows and its business evolves.

Requirements:



Candidates are requested to submit a cover letter which includes their motivations for applying and their understanding of the objectives of AIIB’s Energy Strategy. Additionally, candidates should provide a brief assessment of future financing opportunities and areas where AIIB can add value given the needs of the Bank’s members and future energy sector trends.

A minimum of a Master’s degree in an energy field, economics or a related field.

More than 10 years of direct experience in a combination of roles related to the energy sector including the development and implementation of energy strategies and policies, project financing, climate change, energy transition, research and policy dialogue.

Experience in a multilateral development bank or international financing institution.

A strong understanding of and proven track record in the various financing options for energy infrastructure financing.

A proven exposure to and networks in international energy fora and a sound understanding of international energy policy developments and market trends including, in particular, the development of renewable and alternative energy sources.

An in-depth understanding of the impacts and opportunities of climate change and the Paris Agreement.

Proven track record on policy dialogue and managing cross-institutional collaboration at a high level, including with representatives of government and nongovernment partners.

Results-oriented and proactive with a demonstrated ability to lead a team as well as being a team player; good attention to detail and ability to communicate verbally and in writing in English.

Demonstrated ability to work effectively in a multicultural environment and build effective working relations with clients and colleagues.

Candidates are strongly encouraged to submit a piece of written analytical work (minimum of 10 pages) alongside the application.

