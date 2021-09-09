Head of Carbon Neutrality, World Economic Forum – Beijing

Duration: 3 years fixed contract until September 2024

Location: Beijing, China

The World Economic Forum, committed to improving the state of the world, is the International Organization for Public-Private Cooperation.

The Forum engages the foremost political, business and other leaders of society to shape global, regional and industry agendas.

As China announced its commitment to reach carbon neutrality by 2060 and to peak emissions before 2030, the Forum aims to support key government and business partners in reaching this ambitious goal. The Forum will leverage its long-term presence in China and the expertise within its Energy, Materials and Infrastructure (ENMATI) Platform; Mobility Platform; Global Public Goods Platform (PGPG), Mission Possible Partnership (MPP) to create a dedicated Carbon Neutrality Community and set of initiatives in China as part of the wider Climate Action Platform.

Through the Carbon Neutrality China Community, the Forum will collaborate closely with relevant Chinese government departments, key SOEs, private companies, relevant business associations, research institutes and academic partners to help key stakeholders contribute to accelerating energy transition and decarbonisation in China and achieve its ambitious net zero 2060 goals, while also bridging with global decarbonization efforts.

The Forum is seeking to hire a Head of Carbon Neutrality to lead the Carbon Neutrality China Programme.

The Head will report to the Chief Representative Officer at Forum China office, with a matrix reporting line to Climate Action Platform in Geneva and Government Engagement Head in China.

Duties and Responsibilities

The primary responsibility of the Head of Carbon Neutrality is to support the broader public-private ecosystem in reaching carbon neutrality targets by 2060 through community building at a leadership level, convening and engaging in research with academic partners.

Build and lead the Carbon Neutrality China Community and Programme strategy and act as the primary focal point for the topic in collaboration with the Forum’s Heads of Climate & Industry

Build impactful collaborations and partnerships across materials, energy and mobility leading to new industry coalitions, industry roadmaps, joint projects or new investments contributing to reaching carbon neutrality

In collaboration with the Forum’s government and business engagement teams, lead engagement with relevant senior Chinese stakeholders in government, business, and civil society, ensure alignment with government priorities and existing Forum teams and programmes

Build deep collaborative relationships with senior stakeholders in relevant government departments

Manage a team of project and community managers focused on energy, materials, and mobility in collaboration with the global industry heads through a matrix management function

Engage and manage consultants and academic partners as necessary to support delivery of strategy and undertake research

Work with the Forum’s business engagement team to grow and engage the Forum’s business community

Design and organize events in China such as workshops (including during high profile Forum events such as Annual Meeting of the New Champions) to support the strategy

Serve as a bridge between international actors in the industry decarbonization space and Chinese stakeholders and as a bridge with Forum leadership in Geneva

Qualifications and Skills

Master’s degree or equivalent

A minimum of 10 years’ professional experience in a relevant business or not-for-profit organization, SOE or government department

Industry experience or knowledge of heavy industries (steel, aluminium, cement etc), energy, or mobility (aviation, shipping, road freight)

Knowledge of climate change policy and decarbonization pathways in China

Strong network in China relevant for this workstream

Strong partnership and stakeholder management skills, experience of working in or engaging government officials and/or state-owned enterprises preferred

Strong problem solving, analytical, and synthesizing skills and the ability to communicate complex information succinctly

Willingness to work in a highly demanding environment and ready to juggle multiple priorities and be self-directed for much of the time

Willingness to travel regularly

Fluency in English and Mandarin Chinese

