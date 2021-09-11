California legislature fails to pass bill to cement 2045 carbon neutrality goal

The California Senate failed to pass a bill on Friday that would have enshrined the state’s economy-wide CO2 neutrality goal into law and increased the jurisdiction’s direct GHG reduction goal.