California legislature fails to pass bill to cement 2045 carbon neutrality goal
Published 04:21 on September 11, 2021 / Last updated at 04:21 on September 11, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
The California Senate failed to pass a bill on Friday that would have enshrined the state’s economy-wide CO2 neutrality goal into law and increased the jurisdiction’s direct GHG reduction goal.
