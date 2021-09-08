LCFS Market: California prices drop to a five-month low on bearish outlooks

Published 22:22 on September 8, 2021 / Last updated at 22:22 on September 8, 2021 / Americas, RINs & LCFS, US / No Comments

California Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) credits sunk to a five-month low this week, as participants said bearish outlooks for the market are putting downward pressure on the physical and futures markets.