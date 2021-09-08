World’s largest renewable energy-powered DAC project starts up in Iceland
Published 21:58 on September 8, 2021 / Last updated at 23:49 on September 8, 2021 / International, Voluntary Market / No Comments
Swiss firm Climeworks on Wednesday launched the world’s largest direct air capture (DAC) and storage plant powered by renewable energy, with the Iceland facility's removal credits already in fiery demand.
Swiss firm Climeworks on Wednesday launched the world’s largest direct air capture (DAC) and storage plant powered by renewable energy, with the Iceland facility’s removal credits already in fiery demand.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.