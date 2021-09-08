California offset issuances sink to lowest since June

Published 21:44 on September 8, 2021 / Last updated at 22:31 on September 8, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California offset issuances slid to a more than two-month low this week, as regulator ARB doled out nearly 230,000 new credits mostly to ozone-depleting substance (ODS) projects, according to data published Wednesday.