EU financial watchdog “stands ready” to raise ETS market abuse concerns

Published 14:46 on September 8, 2021 / Last updated at 14:53 on September 8, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments

The European Securities and Markets Authority "stands ready" to raise concerns voiced in a complaint about alleged market abuse in the EU ETS filed by a participant, according to email correspondence seen by Carbon Pulse, and with relevant committees and agencies the watchdog said they will consider action.