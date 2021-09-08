Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 12:15 on September 8, 2021 / Last updated at 13:39 on September 8, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EU carbon prices erased Tuesday's loss in early trading on Wednesday, climbing within a few cents of their record after TTF natural gas prices surged on the back of reduced production at a key North Sea platform.
