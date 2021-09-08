SK Market: Lukewarm interest as South Korean CO2 auction fails to sell out again
Published 09:00 on September 8, 2021 / Last updated at 09:00 on September 8, 2021 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korea’s monthly CO2 auctions continue to draw limited interest despite strong price growth, with buyers picking up fewer than half the available allowances at Wednesday’s September sale.
