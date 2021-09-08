Asia Pacific > SK Market: Lukewarm interest as South Korean CO2 auction fails to sell out again

SK Market: Lukewarm interest as South Korean CO2 auction fails to sell out again

Published 09:00 on September 8, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:00 on September 8, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, South Korea  /  No Comments

South Korea’s monthly CO2 auctions continue to draw limited interest despite strong price growth, with buyers picking up fewer than half the available allowances at Wednesday’s September sale.

South Korea’s monthly CO2 auctions continue to draw limited interest despite strong price growth, with buyers picking up fewer than half the available allowances at Wednesday’s September sale.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software