NZ Market: NZUs gain another 5% as govt data shows big jump in speculator holdings

Published 06:45 on September 8, 2021 / Last updated at 06:45 on September 8, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances raced to new highs in Wednesday trade, as the EPA posted data showing a 33% increase in speculator NZU holdings in the June quarter.