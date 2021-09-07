Forest Carbon Scientist, Carbon Direct – Remote

Carbon Direct Inc. is seeking a dynamic, entrepreneurial, team-focused early- to mid-career forest scientist interested in scaling up best-in-class carbon removal from forests. As an early full-time hire at Carbon Direct, this is a career-defining opportunity for a scientist to put their knowledge and expertise to work to help our rapidly expanding client base reduce and remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Candidates must have a passion for carbon management and removal. Carbon Direct will consider applicants with a background and expertise in any dimension of forestry systems or forestry-related disciplines.

Role

The Forest Carbon Scientist will wear multiple hats. We are a rapidly growing organization where flexibility is highly valued. In this role you will need to apply a strong vision and strategy of how forestry systems can best contribute to mitigating climate change while also being a doer who implements solutions and delivers positive outcomes.

Specifically, you will be expected to work with the science and business team as a strategic advisor to clients working to manage and remove carbon as well as make investments aimed at scaling high-quality carbon removal. Ongoing work will include: educating and advising clients on the opportunities of carbon removal with a focus on forestry systems, leading due diligence efforts to ensure forestry projects meet our Criteria for high-quality carbon dioxide removal, contributing to firm-wide efforts to grow the supply of high-quality carbon removal from forest restoration or management, and contributing to science and policy surrounding the role of forests in mitigating climate change.

Responsibilities

Advise clients on carbon removal Help clients understand the opportunities and risks associated with different methods of carbon removal across forestry systems, develop carbon removal strategies, construct carbon removal portfolios, integrate carbon management into their business, and communicate efforts to clients and the public.

Conduct due diligence of forest carbon projects Lead due diligence teams to ensure forest carbon projects adhere to Criteria for high-quality carbon dioxide removal in line with Carbon Direct’s climate-first approach to enumerating the carbon benefits from an offset project. Conduct quantitative and qualitative assessments of economic, social, and environmental co-benefits of forest carbon projects which may include (but not be limited to): social and environmental justice, biodiversity preservation and promotion, and the UN Sustainable Development Goals. Conduct on-going monitoring, reporting, and verification for long-term forest projects. Conduct site visits and stakeholder consultations.

Catalyze supply of high-quality forest carbon projects. Proactively engage with project developers and proponents of forest carbon projects. Contribute to efforts to develop data-driven efforts to identify high-quality forest carbon projects.

Research and communication Contribute to reports, policy briefs, and peer-reviewed publications. Actively engage with social media and participate in public events to communicate the science and policy of carbon removal.



Qualifications

A PhD or M.S and 5+ years of experience in forestry or a forestry-related discipline.

Strong analytical, computing, remote sensing, and/or GIS skills.

Demonstrated ability to produce high-quality research and analytical results with limited direct guidance.

Excellent communicator and cross-functional team builder who creates strong relationships with a global distributed team. You have a point of view but also a healthy respect for others’ experiences and encourage others to generate and explore new ideas.

Demonstrated excellence in a fast-paced, outcome-oriented professional environment (consulting, startup, not-for-profit, etc.).

Passion for addressing climate change is critical.

Fluency with climate topics, voluntary carbon markets, and carbon removal.

How to Apply

Does this role sound like a good fit? Interested candidates should submit a cover letter and CV via info@carbon-direct.com. This is a full-time opportunity. We are a remote team and candidates from all geographies are encouraged to apply. We also have an office in New York City that you are welcome to work from. Applications are being reviewed on a rolling basis. Questions can be addressed to info@carbon-direct.com.

Equal Opportunity Employer

We adhere rigorously to our equal employment opportunity policies in connection with all employment decisions, including hiring, compensation and promotion.

Carbon Direct is an equal opportunity employer and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, gender, religion, age, sexual orientation, national or ethnic origin, disability, marital status, veteran status, or any other occupationally irrelevant criteria. Diverse perspectives and experience enhance the way Carbon Direct selects and approaches the climate crisis, as well as the creativity and applicability of Carbon Direct’s advisory and investment work.