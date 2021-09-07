Americas > NA Markets: CCAs see turbulent morning trading as prices crest $25 again

NA Markets: CCAs see turbulent morning trading as prices crest $25 again

Published 19:10 on September 7, 2021  /  Last updated at 19:10 on September 7, 2021  /  Americas, Canada, US  /  No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices surged towards all-time highs Tuesday morning before retracing towards the previous day’s settlement, as participants said financial firms could be deploying additional capital after the quarterly sale.

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices surged towards all-time highs Tuesday morning before retracing towards the previous day’s settlement, as participants said financial firms could be deploying additional capital after the quarterly sale.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software