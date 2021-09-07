NA Markets: CCAs see turbulent morning trading as prices crest $25 again

Published 19:10 on September 7, 2021 / Last updated at 19:10 on September 7, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments

California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices surged towards all-time highs Tuesday morning before retracing towards the previous day’s settlement, as participants said financial firms could be deploying additional capital after the quarterly sale.