NA Markets: CCAs see turbulent morning trading as prices crest $25 again
Published 19:10 on September 7, 2021 / Last updated at 19:10 on September 7, 2021 / Americas, Canada, US / No Comments
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices surged towards all-time highs Tuesday morning before retracing towards the previous day’s settlement, as participants said financial firms could be deploying additional capital after the quarterly sale.
California Carbon Allowance (CCA) prices surged towards all-time highs Tuesday morning before retracing towards the previous day’s settlement, as participants said financial firms could be deploying additional capital after the quarterly sale.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.