NZ Market: Unstoppable NZUs hit NZ$62 as bullish sentiment prevails

Published 14:46 on September 7, 2021 / Last updated at 14:46 on September 7, 2021 / Asia Pacific, New Zealand / No Comments

New Zealand carbon allowances on Tuesday reached a record high for the tenth successive session, as last week’s bumper auction and patchy supply continue to fuel the market’s latest bull run.