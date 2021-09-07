Australian, Canadian investors eye offset opportunities after large land purchase
Australia-headquartered New Forests and the Alberta Investment Management Corp. (AIMCo) will assess soil carbon opportunities after agreeing to purchase a 90,000-hectare agricultural land estate from Macquarie Asset Management.
