Americas > Australian, Canadian investors eye offset opportunities after large land purchase

Australian, Canadian investors eye offset opportunities after large land purchase

Published 10:47 on September 7, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:47 on September 7, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, Canada, International, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Australia-headquartered New Forests and the Alberta Investment Management Corp. (AIMCo) will assess soil carbon opportunities after agreeing to purchase a 90,000-hectare agricultural land estate from Macquarie Asset Management.

Australia-headquartered New Forests and the Alberta Investment Management Corp. (AIMCo) will assess soil carbon opportunities after agreeing to purchase a 90,000-hectare agricultural land estate from Macquarie Asset Management.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software