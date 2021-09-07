EMEA > Euro Markets: Carbon eases despite power, gas carving new highs

Euro Markets: Carbon eases despite power, gas carving new highs

Published 06:07 on September 7, 2021  /  Last updated at 07:39 on September 8, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs eased on Tuesday, bucking more gains in key gas and power markets and failing to retest yesterday's record high.

EUAs eased on Tuesday, bucking more gains in key gas and power markets and failing to retest yesterday’s record high.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software