Infrastructure investor giant pledges 40% cut in emissions by 2030

Published 09:21 on September 7, 2021 / Last updated at 09:23 on September 7, 2021

IFM Investors, one of the world’s biggest infrastructure investor firms, has set an interim 2030 emissions reduction target of 40% for its infrastructure asset class, the company announced Tuesday.