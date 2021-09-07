Americas > Infrastructure investor giant pledges 40% cut in emissions by 2030

Infrastructure investor giant pledges 40% cut in emissions by 2030

Published 09:21 on September 7, 2021  /  Last updated at 09:23 on September 7, 2021  /  Americas, Asia Pacific, Australia, International, US  /  No Comments

IFM Investors, one of the world’s biggest infrastructure investor firms, has set an interim 2030 emissions reduction target of 40% for its infrastructure asset class, the company announced Tuesday.

