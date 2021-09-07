South Korea to give financials limited access to carbon market
Published 08:05 on September 7, 2021 / Last updated at 08:27 on September 7, 2021 / Asia Pacific, South Korea / No Comments
South Korea on Tuesday released an administrative notice that will give financial institutions limited access to trading CO2 allowances, perhaps as early as next month.
South Korea on Tuesday released an administrative notice that will give financial institutions limited access to trading CO2 allowances, perhaps as early as next month.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.