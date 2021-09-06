MEPs jostle for key EU climate policy files as ETS reform process kicks off
Published 18:27 on September 6, 2021 / Last updated at 22:13 on September 6, 2021 / Carbon Taxes, CBAM, EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
EU lawmakers are jostling to gain control of the European Parliament’s scrutiny of the mammoth ‘Fit for 55’ climate package, with the centre-right EPP political group set to steer the main EU ETS reform elements.
