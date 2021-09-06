Research Fellow, Policy Exchange – London

Policy Exchange is seeking a full-time Research Fellow in its award-winning Energy & Environment Unit. You will focus on environment policy, but you will also work on energy policy and with other teams within Policy Exchange.

This is an excellent opportunity to develop your career in environmental policy with a highly successful team within the UK’s most influential think tank. Policy Exchange’s proposals regularly become government policy and our alumni often take senior political roles, from the Chancellor, Ministers and many MPs, to special advisors and civil servants.

Start date: As soon as possible

Pay: Variable depending on experience

Job role:

Conducting in-depth research into Energy & Environment policy, focused on the UK but within a global context and with an eye to the UK’s international position.

Presenting your research in coherent, well-argued and detailed reports.

Writing in other formats, such as opinion articles for high-profile political media. Policy Exchange’s work has appeared in most mainstream media in the UK, as well as many international titles.

Helping to organise events hosted at Policy Exchange and the Party Conferences.

Presenting your ideas in different formats to a range of audiences including Ministers and MPs, civil

servants, journalists, academics, policy experts and your colleagues.

Working with a senior team of policy experts, taking an active role in proposing ideas for research projects, articles and other opportunities.

Focusing on environmental policy, specifically the environment and natural resources, although you’ll also be asked to work on projects that overlap with many other areas, including energy, finance, trade, economics, planning, etc.

Actively supporting and initiating fundraising.

Taking an active role in networking with stakeholders in politics, policy development, academia, business and beyond.

Ideal candidate:

A note on diversity: We’re looking for people who bring new perspectives and ideas to our work, so we’re actively seeking applicants from all backgrounds and experience. The following description outlines someone who is in the early phase of their career and a generalist within Energy & Environment. However, we’re also interested in people who can bring a whole new dimension to our work, such as through deep specialism in a particular area (see below). If that’s you, please do get in touch.

Career so far: You’ll have at least 1-5 years’ experience in the working world, with very clear evidence of your interest in public policy and politics, demonstrated through work to date, academia and/or other activities.

Academic: You’ll have a bachelor’s degree or higher, ideally in a relevant subject (e.g. geography, engineering, economics). We’re prepared to consider someone with an unrelated degree but whose expertise may have developed through their career so far.

Writing: You must be excellent at writing, meaning that you can:

Explain complicated concepts and ideas clearly

Make a persuasive and well-structured argument

Adapt to different writing styles required for different contexts. For example, you’ll be expected to write research reports, press releases, policy briefings for MPs, articles for publication in news media, internal documents such as updates for our trustees, among others

Do so free of typos and other errors.

Explain complicated concepts and ideas clearly Make a persuasive and well-structured argument Adapt to different writing styles required for different contexts. For example, you’ll be expected to write research reports, press releases, policy briefings for MPs, articles for publication in news media, internal documents such as updates for our trustees, among others Do so free of typos and other errors. Creativity/innovative approach: You must have the creativity to formulate new ideas and solutions independently, and to scour international contexts for successful examples that could be used in the UK.

Intellectual dexterity: You’ll need to be able to work on different subjects in Energy & Environment from tree planting to transport policy. However, you’ll also need to work with other units at Policy Exchange, covering broad topics such as Economics, Trade, Security, Health and Social Care, and Planning policy.

Philosophy: Our staff at all levels have different philosophical and political views, but they’re familiar and comfortable with the broad mission of Policy Exchange, which is to seek market-based and localist solutions to public policy questions. You should be too, so please take some time to review our body of work, in Energy & Environment and across our other units.

Desirable: We’re keen to hear from someone with expertise (or interest in developing expertise) in any of the following areas:

Sustainable finance

Natural resources

Environmental economics

Data and the ability to access/process information in novel ways.

Fundraising: You’ll be confident drawing up research proposals and presenting them to prospective funders.

To apply:

Please send a copy of your CV and a recent sample of relevant written work to sharon.lea@policyexchange.org.uk Please also include 500 words on the topic “Should the UK set a target of ‘nature positive by 2030’?” This writing test is intended to assess the quality of your writing and your ability to set out an interesting argument.

We will begin interviewing and make an appointment as soon as we start receiving applications, so please apply immediately and no later than Friday 1st October 2021.