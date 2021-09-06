Job Postings > REDD + Program Director, Wildlife Conservation Society – Mozambique

REDD + Program Director, Wildlife Conservation Society – Mozambique

Published 12:13 on September 6, 2021

Organization: Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) Position: REDD + Program Director, Mozambique Duty Station: Maputo, Mozambique Deadline for Application: 30 September 2021 Term: Fulltime position

Experience Requirements:

  • Strong background in NBS and REDD+, demonstrated experience in voluntary carbon project development and REDD+;
  • Strong demonstrated project management experience;
  • Experience working on field based implementation of avoided deforestation, reforestation, woodlots, or natural regeneration projects;
  • At least 7-years experience, including at least 5 years of program and budget management experience;
  • Advanced degree in conservation, community engagement, environmental studies, or other related advanced degree;
  • Fluency in Portuguese strongly preferred.

Contact: Dr. Sarah M Walker
Email: africaapplications@wcs.org

Job Announcement: https://www.wcs.org/about-us/careers
Organization’s Website:http://wcs.org

