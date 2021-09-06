REDD + Program Director, Wildlife Conservation Society – Mozambique

Organization: Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS)
Position: REDD + Program Director, Mozambique
Duty Station: Maputo, Mozambique
Deadline for Application: 30 September 2021
Term: Fulltime position
Experience Requirements:
- Strong background in NBS and REDD+, demonstrated experience in voluntary carbon project development and REDD+;
- Strong demonstrated project management experience;
- Experience working on field based implementation of avoided deforestation, reforestation, woodlots, or natural regeneration projects;
- At least 7-years experience, including at least 5 years of program and budget management experience;
- Advanced degree in conservation, community engagement, environmental studies, or other related advanced degree;
- Fluency in Portuguese strongly preferred.
Contact: Dr. Sarah M Walker
Email: africaapplications@wcs.org
Job Announcement: https://www.wcs.org/about-us/careers
Organization’s Website:http://wcs.org