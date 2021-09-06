Marketing Growth Hacker, Dutch Green Business – Worldwide

Are you an aspiring Marketing Growth Hacker looking for an opportunity to take on new challenges and advance your career? If you are an enthusiastic leader with the ability to balance big-picture thinking with deep-dive research and attention to detail, we have the perfect job for you! We are looking for a Marketing Growth Hacker to join our marketing dream team and take on full responsibility for driving bottom-line growth by bringing challenging ideas and marketing campaigns that drive brand, product and business objectives.

As a Marketing Growth Hacker at DutchGreen you are a marketing professional specialized in profitably scaling traffic via content and distribution channels. You are responsible for thinking, conceptualizing and end to end execution of growth hacks with the objective of generating higher revenues.

Responsibilities:

Develop and implement front-end web code where appropriate to launch interactive tools and apps benefiting the marketing team’s goals

Collaborate with channel-specific marketing teammates (blogging, email, social media, etc.) to identify areas for growth

Test and optimize marketing tactics for customer acquisition (e.g. online advertising, direct mail, out of home, affiliate) and conversion rate optimization

Conduct and present competitive analyses and market research

Propose creative new projects, from building free tools and apps that attract prospects and convert leads to testing new approaches to capturing existing demand

Translate ideas to actionable items that deliver business results

Analyze, recommend and lead the implementation of improvement initiatives

Keep abreast with the latest trends and changes in UI/UX and digital marketing

Identify industry trends and insights

Requirements:

Previous working experience as a Marketing Growth Hacker for 3 years

In-depth knowledge of SEO factors, key algorithm updates and Semrush software

Applicable knowledge of HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, and jQuery is a pre

Hands-on experience with web analytics and A/B testing tools

Domain expertise in UI/UX best practices

Outstanding analytical and problem-solving skills

High standards of excellence and attention to detail

In-depth knowledge of Hubspot Marketing and CRM

How to Apply: Click Here