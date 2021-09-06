Graphic Designer, Dutch Green Business – Worldwide

We are looking for a talented Graphic UI\UX Designer to create amazing graphics. Our ideal candidate should have an eye for clean, creative and artful design, and should possess superior UI skills and be able to translate high-level requirements into interactive flows, and transform them into beautiful, intuitive, and functional user interfaces. As a graphic designer at DutchGreen, you create graphics for both websites, Customer Portals, print and digital media that support our company’s marketing initiatives.

Responsibilities:

Collaborating with the development team to transform wireframes into intuitive & breathtaking designs & flows. .

Conceptualizing original ideas that bring simplicity and user friendliness to complex design roadblocks

Design of advertising in printed matter (including brochures, letterhead, flyers, business cards, posters and roll-up banners), in particular in the field of layout (layout), typography (fonts and sizes, column width and line spacing), use of color, illustrations and photos

Taking care of the graphic design of websites (house style and logo)

Taking care of the lettering of billboards, vehicles and shop premises

Visually translate brand and marketing strategy into corporate identity, campaign concepts, communication tools and digital media

Create and edit images and/or videos

Monitoring the house style of, for example, websites or other online or print media (for example, ensuring unity between design and image and text elements)

A successful candidate for this position is an artistic and a creative individual and has a good eye for detail. It’s an added bonus if someone has skills in, for example, photography or has experience in marketing. In addition, it is a plus if the graphic designer has a sharp commercial sense and understands what can and cannot be done with a target audience.

A good knowledge of typography, use of color, composition and design principles is a must for this position.

Requirements:

Proven UI\UX experience

Demonstrable UI design skills with a strong portfolio

Solid experience in creating wireframes, storyboards, infographics, user flows, process flows and site maps

Proficiency in Photoshop, Illustrator, Adobe XD, OmniGraffle, or other visual design and wire-framing tools

Excellent visual design skills with sensitivity to user-system interaction

Ability to solve problems creatively and effectively

Up-to-date with the latest UI trends, techniques, and technologies

Experience working in an Agile/Scrum development process

