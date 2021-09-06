Chief Financial Officer/Executive Board Member, Dutch Green Business – Europe

We are looking for an experienced CFO (Chief Financial Officer) to perform effective risk management and plan the organization’s financial strategy. The CFO must be well-versed in all aspects of financial management ranging from simple accounting to broad investment and banking operations to comply with our financial reporting requirements.

The goal is to protect the company’s revenues and profits to achieve full financial control and sustainable growth. Access to timely, accurate data is a key enabler to finance productivity and decision support.

Responsibilities

Act as Chief Financial Officer and serve as a key member of the executive leadership team and executive board. Communicate, engage and interact with the Board of Directors, CEO, COO and Executive Leadership Team.

Assess and evaluate financial performance of the organization with regard to long-term operational goals, budgets and forecasts. Provide insight and recommendations to both short-term and long-term growth plans of the organization.

Ensure timeliness and accuracy of financial and management reporting, including semi-annual reporting and annual report, and establish yearly financial objectives that align with the company’s plan for growth and expansion.

Represent the company to banks, financial partners, institutions, investors, public auditors and officials. Serve as a key point of contact for external auditors; Manage preparation and support of all external audits.

Prepare, review, analyze and present monthly financial budgeting reports including monthly profit and loss, forecast vs. budget and monthly cash flow and provide recommendations.

Review and ensure application of appropriate internal controls, compliance and financial procedures. Work with Human Resources to ensure appropriate legal compliance.

Oversee the preparation and timely filing of all tax returns and bookkeeping.

Requirements:

Leadership – To be an effective business partner, today’s CFO must have the necessary leadership and communication skills. They must give advice and counsel as well as provide a voice of reason.

CFO experience – Proven experience as CFO, finance officer or relevant role with minimum 10 years’ experience in accounting and financial management practices and experience in a senior management position. Significant experience working with external auditors, internal controls and compliance-related issues.

Education – MSc/MBA in Accounting, Finance or relevant field and an in depth knowledge of corporate financial law and risk management practices and excellent knowledge of data analysis and forecasting methods. Outstanding knowledge and understanding of GAAP, IFRS, SOX compliance and SEC reporting.

Operations – They should possess a strong understanding of the company’s business model and industry and be able to use this knowledge to provide an independent perspective and to constructively challenge the commercial and operations teams, ensuring that business decisions are grounded in solid financial criteria.

Controls – In an increasingly global and volatile environment with additional regulatory burdens, it often falls to the CFO to ensure adequate assessment and mitigation of risk as well as compliance with applicable regulatory or other legal requirements.

Strategy – Supporting strategy development and helping enable its execution. The CFO also plays a role in prioritizing and ensuring the strategy can be funded.

Software – Proficiency with accounting software, word processing, and spreadsheets. Proficient in the use of MS Office and financial management software (e.g. SAP). “Hands On” ERP Systems

Experience – SAP, JD Edwards or PeopleSoft experience preferred

Characteristics – Ability to strategize and solve problems. Strong leadership and organizational skills. Excellent communication and people skills. An analytical mind, comfortable with numbers

