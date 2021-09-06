Australia Market Roundup: ACCU issuances surpass 100 mln, as voluntary cancellations slow
Published 11:28 on September 6, 2021 / Last updated at 11:28 on September 6, 2021 / Asia Pacific, Australia / No Comments
The number of carbon credits generated under Australia’s Carbon Farming Initiative has surpassed 100 million, the Clean Energy Regulator announced Monday, though voluntary cancellations of the domestic offsets have slowed down somewhat after a strong start to the year.
