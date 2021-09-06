New fund aims to raise £1 billion for UK-focused hydrogen investments
Published 12:30 on September 6, 2021 / Last updated at 12:32 on September 6, 2021 / EMEA, UK ETS / No Comments
Construction heir Jo Bamford has joined forces with asset management firm Vedra Partners to launch a hydrogen investment fund aiming to raise as much as £1 billion, it was announced Monday.
Construction heir Jo Bamford has joined forces with asset management firm Vedra Partners to launch a hydrogen investment fund aiming to raise as much as £1 billion, it was announced Monday.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.