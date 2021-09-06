Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 13:00 on September 6, 2021 / Last updated at 13:00 on September 6, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUA prices surged to yet another record early on Monday while gas and power also reached new all-time highs, as speculation over gas flows from Russia continued to dominate the European energy complex.
EUA prices surged to yet another record early on Monday while gas and power also reached new all-time highs, as speculation over gas flows from Russia continued to dominate the European energy complex.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.