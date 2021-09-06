VCM Report: Investors seen driving prices to new heights as CORSIA credits surpass nature units
Published 06:59 on September 6, 2021 / Last updated at 07:30 on September 6, 2021 / Americas, Asia Pacific, Aviation/CORSIA, China, China's Offset Market, EMEA, International, Voluntary Market / No Comments
CORSIA-eligible credit prices have exceeded their nature-based counterparts as prices hit fresh records in the past week, as the investors seen fuelling the rises judge the units to be a safer bet.
