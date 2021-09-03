WCI compliance entities added to positions as CCAs surged after Q3 auction

WCI regulated entities reduced their open short positions over the past week as the front-month and current auction clearing price (ACP) index futures contracts expired, while speculators held holdings stagnate, according to US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data published Friday.