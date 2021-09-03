China, US talks fail to inspire confidence ahead of Glasgow

Published 13:12 on September 3, 2021 / Last updated at 13:18 on September 3, 2021 / Americas, China, Climate Talks, International / No Comments

The US special envoy on climate, John Kerry, on Friday left China after several days of talks, but the absence of a joint statement at his departure leaves little reason for optimism ahead of the Glasgow COP26 UN climate negotiations in November, observers say.