China, US talks fail to inspire confidence ahead of Glasgow
Published 13:12 on September 3, 2021 / Last updated at 13:18 on September 3, 2021 / Americas, China, Climate Talks, International / No Comments
The US special envoy on climate, John Kerry, on Friday left China after several days of talks, but the absence of a joint statement at his departure leaves little reason for optimism ahead of the Glasgow COP26 UN climate negotiations in November, observers say.
The US special envoy on climate, John Kerry, on Friday left China after several days of talks, but the absence of a joint statement at his departure leaves little reason for optimism ahead of the Glasgow COP26 UN climate negotiations in November, observers say.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.