Euro Markets: EUAs post 3.9% weekly gain after setting new record
Published 18:08 on September 3, 2021 / Last updated at 18:48 on September 3, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs posted a new intraday record on Friday as investors were said to be back on the buying side, though they then faded as traders took profit but still posted a 3.9% weekly gain.
EUAs posted a new intraday record on Friday as investors were said to be back on the buying side, though they then faded as traders took profit but still posted a 3.9% weekly gain.
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.