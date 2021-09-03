China > CN Markets: China ETS lull continues as traders await regulations, more permits

Published 09:53 on September 3, 2021

China’s carbon price shed another 6% this week, while trading volumes fell to barely a trickle as demand remained low amid a lack of regulatory and administrative developments.

