EMEA > UK government updates social “carbon values”, setting central figure at £245/tonne

UK government updates social “carbon values”, setting central figure at £245/tonne

Published 23:53 on September 2, 2021  /  Last updated at 00:24 on September 3, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, International, UK ETS  /  No Comments

The UK has updated its “carbon values” - the societal cost of emissions that is used to evaluate government policy - with the new central figure set at an eye-watering £245 ($339) per tonne, or nearly six times the previous benchmark.

The UK has updated its “carbon values” – the societal cost of emissions that is used to evaluate government policy – with the new central figure set at an eye-watering £245 ($339) per tonne, or nearly six times the previous benchmark.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software