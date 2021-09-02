Carbon Project Development Technician (Gold Standard/Verra/Other), Nexus for Development – Phnom Penh

JOB DESCRIPTION

Carbon Project Development Technician (Gold Standard / Verra / Other)

Phnom Penh – Cambodia

September 2021

ABOUT NEXUS FOR DEVELOPMENT

Nexus for Development (Nexus) works to lower financing barriers to low-carbon, clean energy and WASH solutions. We are based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, with Southeast Asia as our remit. We collaborate with partners around the world to create and deploy innovative financing tools to scale locally-driven solutions.

We offer a niche suite of professional services including a robust in-house knowledge base spanning carbon finance, fund management, innovative finance, capacity-building and sustainability strategy. As an employer, we offer continuous learning and professional development.

Since our founding in 2009 by an alliance of development organizations, our expertise has evolved to offer a range of technical and financial services that support the growth and impact of our partners.

To achieve our mission, Nexus engages with several international actors including:

• Development practitioners (social enterprises, NGOs)

• Private sectors companies and corporates, investors and donors

• Researchers, policy makers and international standards and associations

For more information, visit http://www.nexusfordevelopment.org/

POSITION DESCRIPTION

Nexus seeks a Carbon Development Technician to manage and execute the development of carbon projects.

Working closely with the technical team the candidate will develop carbon projects from beginning to end. Additionally, the candidate will ideally take an interest in and contribute to project and strategy development.

Nexus focuses mainly on the Voluntary Carbon Market with a speciality in Gold Standard projects but the applicant should be flexible enough to apply technical and management skills to potentially develop other tradable assets including Verra credits, I-RECs, etc.

KEY RESPONSIBILITIES

CARBON PROJECT DEVELOPMENT

• Conduct pre-screening/screening of projects to identify basic eligibility for carbon certification, potential methodology, estimated ER production, and estimated working capacity required for development;

• In addition to technical criteria of a carbon project, the candidate should also consider and weigh the socio-environmental benefits of projects and factor these into assessments of candidate projects;

• Work with and manage field partners through the Gold Standard carbon project cycle from design stage to issuance of carbon credits including designing baseline and monitoring surveys, developing project design documents, monitoring reports, conducting validation and verification field visits, etc.

• Manage co-benefits information and data collection on projects for coordination with the Carbon Asset Management (CAM) team and the Communications and Marketing Manager, i.e. social return on investment and SDG impacts.

TECHNICAL SUPPORT

• Participate in the preparation of monitoring and reporting activities for external and internal purposes;

• Support the CAM team with technical information and requests from carbon buyers / clients in our portfolio;

• Support both the Finance and CAM team on estimated costs, timelines, and capacity for new and existing project development;

• Team planning and resource management – manage internal resources to deliver on projects successfully and oversee the recruitment of new staff or consultants as required;

• Stay up to date with carbon market news and developments including technical methodology updates to new opportunities for project development;

KEY REQUIREMENTS

Competitive candidates will have:

CARBON HISTORY

• At least 4 years’ experience developing and managing carbon projects from pre—screening and feasibility studies to credit issuance (Gold Standard, Verra, CDM, etc).

• Strong technical understanding of clean energy, water and waste management technologies, in particular those most relevant in a development context and demonstrating most market potential for scalability.

• Understanding of climate finance mechanisms, knowledge of GHG accounting methodologies, impact assessment and environmental assessment methodologies.

TECHNICAL SKILLS

• Advanced user of Microsoft Office, specifically with Microsoft Excel to conduct data analysis and financial model development.

• Master’s degree or equivalent in a relevant subject (environmental science or engineering, international development, business management, etc.).

• Experience with managing workplans and project management;

• Comfortable with providing budget (financial and carbon) calculations;

• Experience working with carbon contracts and related legal agreements.

PERSONAL SKILLS

• Innovative mindset with ability to approach problems by applying critical thinking and analysis;

• Proactive, problem-solving and willingness to adapt in an evolving role;

• Willing member of a team, at ease working in a small structure where tasks and responsibilities are shared as needed;

• Proficient in English with confident writing skills, knowledge of other languages such as Southeast Asian languages is a plus;

• Able to operate in a multicultural environment and with remote colleagues;

• Interpersonal, problem solving and negotiation skills.

THE OPPORTUNITY OFFERS

• 25k – 28k USD per annum (circa 12-13% taxation; benefiting from local competitive cost of living).

• Flexible work environment

• 40 days of annual leave including public holidays.

• Training allowance

• Annual flight home provided for international staff per year of work.

• Visa, work Group Person Accident insurance, health insurance and travel insurance provided

POSITION SUMMARY

Role Title: Carbon Project Development Technician

Location: Phnom Penh, Cambodia;

approx. 15-20% of travel time (in non-Covid restricted times)

Reporting to: Head of Renewables and Climate Asset Management

Direct reports: None

Term: Unspecified duration contract under Cambodian law. Minimum commitment of two years.

Remuneration Package: 25k – 28k USD per annum

Start date: To be discussed. COVID19-related restrictions will be considered.

HOW TO APPLY

To apply, please submit your application here. Your cover letter should address how you meet the key qualifications and requirements of this position by providing examples from previous roles. Applications will be reviewed as they are submitted on a rolling basis until September 24, 2021. We encourage all qualified applicants – local and international – to apply.