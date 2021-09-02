UPDATE – EU carbon market “solid” with prices above €60, says Commission official
Published 11:35 on September 2, 2021 / Last updated at 15:33 on September 2, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS / No Comments
The EU ETS continues to function properly as allowance prices hit record levels above €60 this week, a senior European Commission official said on Thursday in comments that suggest little appetite from Brussels to attempt dampen this year’s massive EUA rally.
(Updates with additional comments from lawmaker, Poland)
A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content
. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here
for details.
We offer a FREE TRIAL
of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register
. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login
here.