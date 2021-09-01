Pennsylvania’s IRRC approves RGGI final regulation in narrow vote

The Pennsylvania Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) approved the finalised RGGI regulation on Wednesday by a thin majority, moving the Keystone State one step closer to joining the carbon scheme next year.