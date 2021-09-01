Fund manager WisdomTree relaunches exchange-traded product for EU carbon

Published 21:55 on September 1, 2021 / Last updated at 22:06 on September 1, 2021 / Americas, EMEA, EU ETS, International, US / No Comments

Fund manager WisdomTree has relaunched its exchange-traded product (ETP) for EU carbon allowances a little over a year after it delisted the investment vehicle.