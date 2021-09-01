Trade group, law firm team up to create UKA single trade contract
The Climate Markets and Investors Association (CMIA) and law firm DLA Piper have jointly developed a single trade agreement for UK emissions allowance transactions for counterparties that do not have a master trading agreement in place.
