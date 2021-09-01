EMEA > Trade group, law firm team up to create UKA single trade contract

Trade group, law firm team up to create UKA single trade contract

Published 15:07 on September 1, 2021  /  Last updated at 15:07 on September 1, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

The Climate Markets and Investors Association (CMIA) and law firm DLA Piper have jointly developed a single trade agreement for UK emissions allowance transactions for counterparties that do not have a master trading agreement in place.

The Climate Markets and Investors Association (CMIA) and law firm DLA Piper have jointly developed a single trade agreement for UK emissions allowance transactions for counterparties that do not have a master trading agreement in place.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software