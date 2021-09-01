Euro Markets: Midday Update
Published 13:46 on September 1, 2021 / Last updated at 14:33 on September 1, 2021 / EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS / No Comments
EUAs extended Monday's all-time high on Wednesday as natural gas prices extended their gains on concerns over Russian supply to Europe, while UKAs also climbed to a fresh record.
