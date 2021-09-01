EMEA > Euro Markets: Midday Update

Euro Markets: Midday Update

Published 13:46 on September 1, 2021  /  Last updated at 14:33 on September 1, 2021  /  EMEA, EU ETS, UK ETS  /  No Comments

EUAs extended Monday's all-time high on Wednesday as natural gas prices extended their gains on concerns over Russian supply to Europe, while UKAs also climbed to a fresh record.

EUAs extended Monday’s all-time high on Wednesday as natural gas prices extended their gains on concerns over Russian supply to Europe, while UKAs also climbed to a fresh record.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software