Energy and Carbon Market Analyst, RepuTex – Melbourne

About RepuTex

RepuTex is Australia’s leading electricity and carbon market analyst. Our price forecasts and market analysis is applied by over 150 customers across Australia-Pacific – including renewable energy developers, high emitting companies, large energy users and government policymakers – helping decision makers to understand the impact of the net zero emissions transition.

Our research content is published via our EnergyIQ platform, which provides our customers with visibility of the latest market prices and forward-looking intelligence to help drive trading and strategic business decisions.

The role

We are looking for an analyst to join our Australian energy and carbon market research team. Based in Melbourne, the role will be focused on maintaining and enhancing RepuTex’s existing electricity and environmental price forecasting services, with a particular focus on the analysis of wholesale electricity price dynamics within the National Electricity Market (NEM), and price interactions with large-scale Generation Certificates (LGCs) and Australian Carbon Credit Units (ACCUs).

The role will focus on the refinement of power capture prices for low carbon electricity (incl. wind and solar), and the analysis of environmental certificate prices, deploying our forecast models for a range of customer facing activities including advisory services (custom modelling, market analysis, etc), along with client research notes, market outlooks, webinars, and events.

The precise responsibilities and remuneration will be dependent on the successful candidate’s experience and capabilities.

You will have a minimum of 2 years of modelling experience and exposure to the Australian energy market, with strong analytical, research, and model development experience (preferably in the NEM), including dispatch modelling, and an understanding (or interest in) low carbon policy and the broader energy transition.

Our work is built upon large sets of numerical data, so advanced skills in Macro Excel will be essential to collate and analyse datasets and produce well-informed research insights.

Responsibilities:

Modelling and forecasting of power market prices and dynamics, with a particular focus on low carbon policy, renewable energy, and carbon offset units including LGCs and ACCUs.

Create research content including charts, graphs, and other visual content, along with client research notes, market outlooks, delivering succinct, high-quality written content and advisory services that demonstrate the expertise outlined above.

Play a key role in the continued development of our long-term power and carbon power price forecasting models and services.

Report directly to RepuTex’s Director of Energy and Carbon Research.

Knowledge & Skills:

Have a good understanding of power market dynamics, modelling, and forecasting, with a particular focus on the NEM.

Experience in other markets, e.g. gas, coal and carbon (in particular), would be highly advantageous.

Excellent communication skills which include a concise written style; and good verbal skills. The ability to communicate across a wide range of external groups.

Willingness to develop thoughtful research content, respond to customer needs, and provide insightful analysis to the market.

Proficient in identifying, gathering, and analysing data. Ability to recognise trends and provide recommendations and develop logical conclusions.

Knowledge of mathematical, statistical, and modelling concepts and research methods

Strong Excel skills are required. Experience with power modelling tools or Python would be useful but not essential.

Joining our team

We are small but dedicated research firm, with a start-up mentality, coupled with a strong history of providing trusted, data-driven analysis for our customers. As the market transitions toward net-zero emissions, we strive see our research continue to drive change across the energy industry.

We are excited to welcome individuals that share a similar work ethic and enthusiasm for the low carbon transition, underpinned by academic excellence, a love of large datasets, and a commercial focus.

Application process

Interested candidates, please provide a copy of your CV and a short cover letter addressing the above requirements via reputex@reputex.com