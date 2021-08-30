Northeast generator backs Pennsylvania’s RGGI regulation ahead of key vote

Published 21:03 on August 30, 2021 / Last updated at 21:03 on August 30, 2021 / Americas, US / No Comments

A large US-based utility has urged Pennsylvania’s Independent Regulatory Review Commission (IRRC) to approve a RGGI-modelled cap-and-trade regulation this week despite a flood of comments from Republicans, labour groups, and industry stakeholders against the measure.