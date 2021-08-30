REC Markets: Texas credits fade to quell torrid year-long stretch

Published 20:51 on August 30, 2021 / Last updated at 20:51 on August 30, 2021 / Americas, US, Voluntary Market / No Comments

Texas Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) prices declined over the second half of August to stop a bull run that has taken wider North American compliance and voluntary Renewable Portfolio Standard (RPS) markets by storm over the past year.