Trudeau Liberals pitch new climate initiatives ahead of Canadian election

Published 14:42 on August 30, 2021 / Last updated at 21:17 on August 30, 2021 / Americas, Canada, International / No Comments

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal Party rolled out a zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) sale mandate, declining GHG caps for the oil and gas sector, and a Clean Electricity Standard (CES) on Sunday as it looks to bolster its climate agenda ahead of next month’s federal election.