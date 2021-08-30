HKEX deepens carbon ties with Guangzhou Futures Exchange

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) and the Guangdong Futures Exchange (GFEX) are teaming up to explore the possibilities of a strategic partnership around products related to China’s carbon emissions targets.