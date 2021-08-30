HKEX deepens carbon ties with Guangzhou Futures Exchange
Published 10:52 on August 30, 2021 / Last updated at 10:52 on August 30, 2021 / Asia Pacific, China, China's National ETS, China's Offset Market, China's Pilot Markets, Other APAC / No Comments
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing (HKEX) and the Guangdong Futures Exchange (GFEX) are teaming up to explore the possibilities of a strategic partnership around products related to China’s carbon emissions targets.
