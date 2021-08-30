Asia Pacific > Australia outlines new rules to boost soil carbon offset numbers

Australia outlines new rules to boost soil carbon offset numbers

Published 10:41 on August 30, 2021  /  Last updated at 10:41 on August 30, 2021  /  Asia Pacific, Australia, International, Voluntary Market  /  No Comments

Australia has released a new draft method for soil carbon that aims to make it easier for farmers to develop and operate projects and earn offsets.

Australia has released a new draft method for soil carbon that aims to make it easier for farmers to develop and operate projects and earn offsets.

A Carbon Pulse subscription is required to read this content. Subscribe today to access our unrivalled news and intelligence, as well as our premium content including all job listings. Click here for details.

We offer a FREE TRIAL of our subscription service and it only takes a minute to register. If you already have a Carbon Pulse account, login here.

Comment

Powered by Magic Members Membership Software