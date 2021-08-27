GHG Project Manager, California Bioenergy LLC – Costa Mesa or Visalia, California

Position Description

Position Title: GHG Project Manager

Department: Greenhouse Gas Credit Generation Team

Reports To: GHG Program Director

Location: Costa Mesa, CA or Visalia, CA

Classification: Exempt

Company Description

California Bioenergy LLC (CalBio) is one of the country’s leading developers of dairy digester projects for generating renewable vehicle fuel and electricity. Founded in 2006, CalBio works closely with local dairy farmers, the California Air Resources Board (CARB), the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), the California Public Utility Commission (CPUC), the California Energy Commission (CEC), the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), and the dairy industry to develop projects and help the state reduce greenhouse gases (GHGs), protect local air and water quality, while creating local jobs and providing meaningful benefits to the dairy. In partnership with its affiliates, Midwest Bioenergy, Northwest Bioenergy, and Southwest Bioenergy, the company is undertaking the development, construction, ownership and operation of dozens of dairy digester projects across the country.

Position Purpose

CalBio is seeking a greenhouse gas project management professional for the position of GHG Project Manager. Reporting to the GHG Program Director and under supervision of the Vice President of GHG Operations, the GHG Project Manager’s primary role is to help manage the processes required for the timely and successful generation of Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and Renewable Fuel Standard RIN credits across CalBio’s portfolio of projects. The position offers the opportunity to work with a variety of internal and external stakeholders and grow professionally in a role that contributes to the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Principal Duties and Responsibilities

The primary role of the GHG Project Manager is to manage the processes required for the timely and successful generation of Low Carbon Fuel Standard (LCFS) and Renewable Fuel Standard RIN credits across CalBio’s portfolio of projects. Core responsibilities include the following:

Understand the steps of the LCFS credit generation process

Preparation of project‐specific CI calculators and review of underlying data for accuracy

Problem‐solve and troubleshoot errors, misreporting, incorrect data, that other issues that arise during the verification process

Engage with third‐party verification bodies to conduct annual validations/verifications and coordinate site visits with dairy farmer partners

Maintain project‐specific instrument list and calibration records

Preparation of Fuel Pathway Application documentation (LCA report, Tier 2 explanation, supporting documentation, etc.)

Establish ARB LRT‐CBTS accounts and manage LCFS documentation and data uploads

Maintain the highest level of integrity, accuracy, and transparency in GHG credit accounting practices

Additional responsibilities include the following:

The GHG Project Manager is expected to work closely with members of the CalBio team to track important metrics associated with each digester project for the purpose of communicating to internal and external stakeholders. These may include gas production and quality (MMBTU, scf, CH4%, etc.), mtCO2e reduced, reconciliation of CI scores, LCFS credits generated, revenue generated, costs, and more as other needs arise. The GHG Project Manager would be responsible for creating the reports which clearly communicate the key metrics for each intended use. Grant Preparation and Reporting: CalBio prepares grant applications through public agencies such as the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA), the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC), California Energy Commission (CEC), and potentially others. The GHG Project Manager will have roles in this important work, particularly in calculating expected greenhouse gas reductions and preparing explanatory documentation. In addition, CalBio has ongoing obligations to report on various metrics such as the total greenhouse gases reduced. The GHG Project Manager would be responsible for tracking actual impacts compared to what was initially claimed in the grant applications.

The GHG Project Manager would be expected to support the Vice President, GHG Operations in responding to policy developments in California’s Low Carbon Fuel Standard and other programs. This would occur in a variety of public and private forums with members of the Air Resources Board and others to formulate policy positions and arguments to ensure these developing programs maximize CalBio’s ability to use them successfully. Other: CalBio is a growing company where roles and responsibilities may evolve over time as needs arise. The GHG Project Manager is expected to adapt when help is needed in areas which are not described in this job description. As knowledge and interests within the company develop, opportunities will be given to pursue these further to the extent possible.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s degree in business, finance, public policy, political science, environmental science, or related field required, with a preference given to candidates with a Master’s degree related to greenhouse gas mitigation or policy issues.

2-3 years of professional experience related to climate/energy policy and/or environmental/climate issues in business, government, or the non-profit arena. An equivalent combination of education and experience will be considered. CalBio will consider applicants with less experience for the role of Greenhouse Gas Analyst.

Knowledge of California and US climate change policy and program development, especially with regard to market-based regulations such as Cap & Trade, Low Carbon Fuel, Standard, and Renewable Fuels Standard, with demonstrated experience working with government agencies, stakeholder groups, and others. Technical experience in the dairy livestock sector is a plus.

Exceptional organizational skills and extraordinary attention to detail required.

Excellent verbal and written communication skills, with the ability synthesize and interpret technical information for various audiences.

Demonstrated ability to work independently and within collaborative team environment.

Enjoy the challenge of exploring new issues and subject areas

Proficiency in Windows-based applications (Outlook, Word, and Excel) on a PC or tablet required.

Valid driver’s license and ability to operate a motor vehicle in California is required

WORKING CONDITIONS

The position will be based in either our Costa Mesa or Visalia offices.

Periodic site visits will be required in industrial and agricultural environments, primarily outdoors in the central valley of California. Temperatures range from 30 deg F in the winter to 115 deg F in the summer. Limited exposure to hazardous materials and/or toxic fumes will require the use of approved personal protective equipment. Exposure to heat, noise, flammable materials, rotating equipment, and other conditions normally encountered in an industrial environment should be expected. California Bioenergy will ensure all applicable work rules and safety requirements are closely adhered to.

SALARY AND BENEFITS

Salary is commensurate with experience. Position includes a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, bonus, paid time off, 401k matching program, and more.

APPLICATION PROCESS

Interested candidates should submit the following information to vhyslop@calbioenergy.com: